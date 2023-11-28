Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Stock Observes -78.55% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has seen a -5.51% decrease in the past week, with a -35.29% drop in the past month, and a -55.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.13% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.46% for SIDU’s stock, with a -78.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SIDU is also noteworthy at -1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SIDU is $0.65, which is $0.59 above than the current price. The public float for SIDU is 69.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on November 28, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) has jumped by 1.39 compared to previous close of 0.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-15 that Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) said it hit critical milestones in the third quarter of its 2023 financial year as it continues to move towards the launch of its AI-enhanced LizzieSat satellite in 2024. These included signing key revenue-generating contracts, Sidus founder and CEO Carol Craig said in a 3Q earnings statement.

SIDU Trading at -47.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -34.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0777. In addition, Sidus Space Inc saw -94.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from Craig Carol Marlene, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on May 17. After this action, Craig Carol Marlene now owns 500,000 shares of Sidus Space Inc, valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -116.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.35. Equity return is now at value -185.62, with -104.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 49.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.97. Total debt to assets is 18.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.