Should You Invest in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VLY is $9.95, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 427.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume for VLY on November 28, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.57relation to previous closing price of 8.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks are down badly this year. Borrowing costs are sky-high, cutting into net interest income.

VLY’s Market Performance

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a -2.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.66% gain in the past month and a -3.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for VLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for VLY’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from CHILLURA JOSEPH, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $8.64 back on Nov 14. After this action, CHILLURA JOSEPH now owns 591,235 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $864,000 using the latest closing price.

SANI SURESH L, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 4,416 shares at $15.70 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SANI SURESH L is holding 4,416 shares at $69,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.