Should You Invest in TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Now?

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TKO is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TKO is $112.00, which is $32.77 above the current market price. The public float for TKO is 62.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.72% of that float. The average trading volume for TKO on November 28, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has increased by 0.93 when compared to last closing price of 78.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-10 that TKO Group Holdings Inc executive chairman Vince McMahon plans to sell 8.4 million of his TKO shares, according to a prospectus filed on Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The shares for sale in a secondary offering, at $79.80 each, are valued at about $700 million based on Thursday’s closing price and represent approximately 25% of McMahon’s total TKO stake, which was about 28 million shares as of August.

TKO’s Market Performance

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen a 1.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.32% decline in the past month and a -29.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for TKO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.44% for TKO stock, with a simple moving average of -15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO rose by +1.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.07. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from Emanuel Ariel, who purchase 12,531 shares at the price of $79.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 12,531 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $999,974 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO MARK S, the of TKO Group Holdings Inc, purchase 12,531 shares at $79.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that SHAPIRO MARK S is holding 12,531 shares at $999,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 26.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 4.56, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.