Should You Invest in TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TAL is at 0.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TAL is $10.95, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 487.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume for TAL on November 28, 2023 was 6.85M shares.

TAL) stock's latest price update

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has plunge by -4.30relation to previous closing price of 11.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that TAL Education Group’s share price has done well in recent months, thanks to its Q1 results beat and favorable AI-related developments. However, the downside risk associated with TAL Education potentially reporting below-expectations results going forward has become more significant. A Hold rating for TAL Education Group is maintained; expectations for TAL Education are elevated, implying that positives have been priced into its shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has experienced a 14.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.37% rise in the past month, and a 60.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for TAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.67% for TAL stock, with a simple moving average of 53.36% for the last 200 days.

TAL Trading at 20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw 54.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group ADR stands at -13.30. The total capital return value is set at -2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -2.63, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group ADR (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.94. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.