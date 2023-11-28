Should You Invest in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for SWTX is $48.00, which is $22.4 above the current market price. The public float for SWTX is 48.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.40% of that float. The average trading volume for SWTX on November 28, 2023 was 612.47K shares.

SWTX) stock’s latest price update

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX)’s stock price has increased by 23.25 compared to its previous closing price of 20.77. However, the company has seen a 15.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-28 that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares SWTX jumped more than 9% premarket on Tuesday after the company got the first U.S. regulatory approval for a drug targeting a rare type of non-cancerous but aggressive tumors.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SWTX’s Market Performance

SWTX’s stock has risen by 15.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.46% and a quarterly drop of -8.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.60% for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.21% for SWTX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWTX Trading at 12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX rose by +18.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Hambleton Julie, who sale 2,418 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Jul 19. After this action, Hambleton Julie now owns 4,648 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, valued at $70,876 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Julie, the Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,400 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hambleton Julie is holding 7,066 shares at $64,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

The total capital return value is set at -56.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.30. Equity return is now at value -60.55, with -53.07 for asset returns.

Based on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.