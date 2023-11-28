Should You Invest in KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Now?

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BEKE is at -0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BEKE is $176.58, which is $8.82 above the current market price. The public float for BEKE is 1.18B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume for BEKE on November 28, 2023 was 8.34M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BEKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) has plunged by -1.86 when compared to previous closing price of 16.09, but the company has seen a 3.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that China is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the MSCI EM Index. Chinese stocks rallied after the November 2022 Xi-Biden G-20 Summit as investor sentiment grew optimistic. Ready your portfolio for this week’s Biden-Xi APEC summit. Chinese stocks can be more volatile but often have high return potential. Since September, our Quant recommendation of PDD is up 11% vs. a flat S&P 500.

BEKE’s Market Performance

BEKE’s stock has risen by 3.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.20% and a quarterly rise of 8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for KE Holdings Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for BEKE’s stock, with a -3.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $22 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEKE Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, KE Holdings Inc ADR saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc ADR stands at -2.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value 8.18, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.