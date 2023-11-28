Should You Invest in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ASX is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASX is $9.10, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for ASX is 2.15B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ASX on November 28, 2023 was 4.98M shares.

ASX) stock’s latest price update

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.93 in relation to its previous close of 8.58. However, the company has experienced a -0.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Ken Hsiang – Head of Investor Relations Joseph Tung – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gokul Hariharan – J.P.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASX’s stock has fallen by -0.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.86% and a quarterly rise of 3.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for ASX’s stock, with a 10.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASX Trading at 8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR saw 35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.