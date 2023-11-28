Should You Invest in Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COLD is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COLD is $33.30, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for COLD is 282.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for COLD on November 28, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

COLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) has surged by 0.07 when compared to previous closing price of 28.20, but the company has seen a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that REITs are experiencing a selloff due to higher interest rates, bank tightening, and increased loan defaults. Dividend investors may find better returns in money market funds or Treasury bonds compared to REITs. We have identified three REITs with sustainable and growing dividends: Alexandria Real Estate, Rexford Industrial, and Americold.

COLD’s Market Performance

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has experienced a 3.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.06% rise in the past month, and a -14.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for COLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.66% for COLD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLD Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.60. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw -0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+12.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -2.66, with -1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 94.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.70. Total debt to assets is 44.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.