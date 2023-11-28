SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SES is 2.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SES AI Corporation (SES) is $4.00, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 167.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. On November 28, 2023, SES’s average trading volume was 499.32K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has dropped by -9.87 compared to previous close of 2.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry participants like Carrier Global CARR, SES AI SES and Bel Fuse BELFB are benefiting from higher spending on advanced technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Continuing investments in data center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts.

SES’s Market Performance

SES AI Corporation (SES) has experienced a -19.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.03% rise in the past month, and a -6.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for SES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.59% for SES’s stock, with a -14.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -36.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 10,802 shares at the price of $2.37 back on Nov 17. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,521,364 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $25,649 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 10,910 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,532,166 shares at $27,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -13.69, with -12.26 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SES AI Corporation (SES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.