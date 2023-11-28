Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has increased by 3.00 when compared to last closing price of 36.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SE is 1.56.

The public float for SE is 510.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SE on November 28, 2023 was 7.92M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE’s stock has seen a -0.27% decrease for the week, with a -8.21% drop in the past month and a 1.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for Sea Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.47% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of -36.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.81. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw -27.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value 12.13, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.99. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.