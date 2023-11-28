Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT)’s stock price has plunge by 29.48relation to previous closing price of 3.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 47.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Little-known wellness and functional beverage company Safety Shot NASDAQ: SHOT captured headlines and imagination this week as its stock surged higher on exceptional volume. The small-cap company saw its stock rise triple-digits before falling dramatically on Wednesday but remains green on the week as of Wednesday’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) by analysts is $2.76, which is -$1.94 below the current market price. The public float for SHOT is 29.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.19% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SHOT was 3.81M shares.

SHOT’s Market Performance

SHOT stock saw an increase of 47.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 308.70% and a quarterly increase of 410.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.02% for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 107.67% for SHOT stock, with a simple moving average of 478.94% for the last 200 days.

SHOT Trading at 173.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.36%, as shares surge +301.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +207.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT rose by +47.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +692.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 629.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -234.98, with -153.19 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.