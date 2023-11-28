Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE: SB) is 5.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SB is 0.91.

The public float for SB is 63.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On November 28, 2023, SB’s average trading volume was 437.12K shares.

SB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE: SB) has plunged by -1.75 when compared to previous closing price of 3.71, but the company has seen a 2.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SB’s Market Performance

Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) has seen a 2.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.62% gain in the past month and a 13.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for SB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.14% for SB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SB Trading at 10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Safe Bulkers, Inc saw 25.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Equity return is now at value 11.14, with 6.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.