Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) by analysts is $11.78, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for RITM is 480.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of RITM was 3.54M shares.

RITM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has dropped by -0.39 compared to previous close of 10.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Rithm Capital trades at an 18% discount to book value, but offers a solid 10% yield supported by earnings available for distribution. The mortgage REIT is well-diversified, investing in various mortgage instruments, including residential loans, mortgage servicing rights, rentals, and commercial real estate. Rithm Capital has significant excess dividend coverage, with an EAD/dividend ratio of 232% in Q3’23 and 207% in the first nine months of the year.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.34% and a quarterly drop of -0.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Rithm Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.30% for RITM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RITM starting from Rithm Capital Corp., who purchase 29,664,827 shares at the price of $12.70 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rithm Capital Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of Rithm Capital Corporation, valued at $376,743,303 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.