Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) by analysts is $16.83, which is $12.74 above the current market price. The public float for RVPH is 21.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.62% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of RVPH was 1.10M shares.

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.20 in comparison to its previous close of 4.56, however, the company has experienced a 2.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Results from the phase 3 RECOVER study of Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ antipsychotic brilaroxazine in schizophrenia show that the 50 mg dose beat placebo on the primary endpoint. The 15 mg dose of brilaroxazine was numerically superior to placebo on the primary endpoint, but did not reach significance. Reviva Pharmaceuticals plans to start its second phase 3 study, RECOVER-2, in Q1’24 and will need to raise additional funds to support the study.

RVPH’s Market Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen a 2.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.05% gain in the past month and a 1.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.96% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.73% for RVPH’s stock, with a -20.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVPH Trading at -14.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -118.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.72. Equity return is now at value -636.05, with -255.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.