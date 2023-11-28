REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for REE Automotive Ltd (REE) is $17.88, which is $12.33 above the current market price. REE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of REE on November 28, 2023 was 51.82K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has gone rise by 25.57 in comparison to its previous close of 4.42, however, the company has experienced a 16.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — REE Automotive, Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology company and provider of electric vehicle platforms and EVs, announced today it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

REE’s Market Performance

REE’s stock has risen by 16.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 96.81% and a quarterly drop of -15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.83% for REE Automotive Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.57% for REE’s stock, with a -35.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REE Trading at 43.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares surge +106.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +16.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd saw -52.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The total capital return value is set at -57.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.34. Equity return is now at value -65.99, with -55.39 for asset returns.

Based on REE Automotive Ltd (REE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -91.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.