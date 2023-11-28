Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, REBN stock has gone up by 33.23%, with a monthly gain of 17.89% and a quarterly plunge of -24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.65% for Reborn Coffee Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.48% for REBN’s stock, with a -36.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) is $2.00, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for REBN is 4.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REBN on November 28, 2023 was 45.28K shares.

REBN) stock’s latest price update

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN)’s stock price has increased by 16.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a 33.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that BREA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced today it will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11–12, 2023.

REBN Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REBN rose by +30.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3578. In addition, Reborn Coffee Inc saw -43.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.26 for the present operating margin

+59.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reborn Coffee Inc stands at -109.70. The total capital return value is set at -55.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.25. Equity return is now at value -122.32, with -47.06 for asset returns.

Based on Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN), the company’s capital structure generated 89.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.32. Total debt to assets is 45.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 8,309.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.