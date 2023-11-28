Real-Time Update: KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has gone up by 3.20% for the week, with a 26.55% rise in the past month and a 13.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for KKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.04% for KKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) is above average at 22.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) is $76.73, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 667.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KKR on November 28, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.20 in relation to previous closing price of 69.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Major private equity groups are investing in the REIT sector. They are buying apartment REITs at 60-70 cents on the dollar. So am I and here’s why.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $75 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +27.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.51. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw 48.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Nov 15. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $32,700,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc, sale 15,000,000 shares at $36.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 4,570,327 shares at $552,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value 14.75, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.