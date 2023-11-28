Real-Time Update: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BYND stock has gone down by -3.29%, with a monthly gain of 13.73% and a quarterly plunge of -46.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Beyond Meat Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.25% for BYND stock, with a simple moving average of -48.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) is $5.75, which is -$0.71 below the current market price. The public float for BYND is 60.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 43.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYND on November 28, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

BYND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has decreased by -4.44 when compared to last closing price of 6.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-26 that Consumers may have had their fill of plant-based meat. Beyond Meat is coming under increasing financial pressure.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYND Trading at -16.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -47.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc, valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc, sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.70 for the present operating margin

-6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc stands at -87.40. The total capital return value is set at -28.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.24. Equity return is now at value -1167.03, with -24.14 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.