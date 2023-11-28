Real-Time Update: Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for ARM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.70% for ARM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) by analysts is $62.60, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for ARM is 1.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ARM was 10.85M shares.

The stock price of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) has plunged by -4.51 when compared to previous closing price of 63.88, but the company has seen a 10.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-24 that Arm Holdings got a boost from Nvidia’s results this week, while an analyst initiated coverage. Nvidia debuted an AI super chip based on Arm’s architecture.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARM Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +24.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM rose by +10.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.72. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+92.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at +19.56. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06.

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.13. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.