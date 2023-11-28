Portage Biotech Inc’s (PRTG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, PRTG stock has gone down by -11.86%, with a monthly decline of -37.20% and a quarterly plunge of -53.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.75% for Portage Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.50% for PRTG’s stock, with a -55.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PRTG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 99.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Portage Biotech Inc (PRTG) by analysts is $9.00, which is $7.7 above the current market price. The public float for PRTG is 8.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PRTG was 26.30K shares.

PRTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PRTG) has decreased by -13.33 when compared to last closing price of 1.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 10:20 – 10:50 AM ET in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PRTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRTG in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $26 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRTG Trading at -35.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares sank -35.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTG fell by -11.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5998. In addition, Portage Biotech Inc saw -75.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTG

The total capital return value is set at -13.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -106.07. Equity return is now at value -112.17, with -73.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Portage Biotech Inc (PRTG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.