Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

The public float for PSNY is 467.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on November 28, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.32 in comparison to its previous close of 2.11, however, the company has experienced a -1.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-25 that Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) rose by an order of magnitude between 2017 and 2022, from about 1 million to 10 million.

PSNY’s Market Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has experienced a -1.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.39% drop in the past month, and a -46.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.34% for PSNY’s stock, with a -42.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNY Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR saw -61.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.