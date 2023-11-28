Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.42% for PAPL’s stock, with a -10.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PAPL is 3.18M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAPL on November 28, 2023 was 864.80K shares.

PAPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL) has decreased by -23.85 when compared to last closing price of 2.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Two IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late. As of 11/2/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 14.0%. Renaissance Capital’s IPO ETF tracks Renaissance IPO Index, and top ETF holdings include Palantir Technologies and Kenvue.

PAPL Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.41% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAPL fell by -22.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Pineapple Financial Inc saw -12.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAPL

Equity return is now at value -72.14, with -50.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.