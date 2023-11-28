Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has gone up by 1.34% for the week, with a 1.89% rise in the past month and a -16.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for DOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for DOC’s stock, with a -16.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Right Now?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOC is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DOC is $14.40, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 235.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume for DOC on November 28, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.98relation to previous closing price of 11.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that REITs have experienced a significant drop in value due to rising interest rates and inflation. However, with inflation under control and interest rates expected to stabilize or decrease, REITs are poised for a surge. A list of 28 undervalued REITs with a yield of 5% or better is provided, along with 10 additional REITs to consider.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOC Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -21.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from Becker Laurie P, who sale 22,322 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Becker Laurie P now owns 55,776 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $300,677 using the latest closing price.

BLACK ALBERT JR, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 2,264 shares at $13.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that BLACK ALBERT JR is holding 101,472 shares at $30,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.65, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.