Perfect Corp (PERF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PERF is at 0.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PERF is $3.75, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for PERF is 43.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for PERF on November 28, 2023 was 10.43K shares.

PERF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) has jumped by 22.40 compared to previous close of 2.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-11 that Walmart Inc. WMT, +1.13% is collaborating with Perfect Corp. PERF, -0.67%, an AI and augmented reality beauty and fashion software company, to launch a virtual try-on makeup experience using the Walmart iOS app. The move will allow Walmart customers to find the right shade for blush, lipstick, eye shadow and bronzer using a smartphone.

PERF’s Market Performance

Perfect Corp (PERF) has seen a 16.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.89% gain in the past month and a -23.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for PERF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.90% for PERF’s stock, with a -34.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PERF Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +22.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERF rose by +16.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Perfect Corp saw -57.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.28 for the present operating margin

+85.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perfect Corp stands at -341.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.10. Equity return is now at value -1207.99, with -118.44 for asset returns.

Based on Perfect Corp (PERF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Perfect Corp (PERF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.