PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Nicole Jones – Investor Relations Frank Bedu-Addo – Chief Executive Officer Matthew Hill – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Louise Chen – Cantor Fitzgerald Mayank Mamtani – B. Riley Securities Joe Pantginis – HC Wainwright Laura Suriel – Alliance Resource Partners

Is It Worth Investing in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PDSB is also noteworthy at 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PDSB is $17.67, which is $12.39 above than the current price. The public float for PDSB is 29.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.76% of that float. The average trading volume of PDSB on November 28, 2023 was 466.20K shares.

PDSB’s Market Performance

PDSB stock saw an increase of -16.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.43% and a quarterly increase of -11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for PDSB’s stock, with a -11.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDSB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PDSB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDSB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PDSB Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +26.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDSB fell by -15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, PDS Biotechnology Corporation saw -59.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDSB

The total capital return value is set at -63.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.55. Equity return is now at value -143.08, with -77.50 for asset returns.

Based on PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.79. Total debt to assets is 30.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.79.

Conclusion

In summary, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.