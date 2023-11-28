Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 14.55. However, the company has experienced a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Itron (ITRI), PVH Corp. (PVH), Centene (CNC) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) are some such stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) is $15.31, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for PK is 204.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PK on November 28, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

The stock of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has seen a 1.40% increase in the past week, with a 23.53% rise in the past month, and a 13.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for PK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.05% for PK’s stock, with a 12.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at 15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 31,777 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $179,656 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Geoffrey, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Garrett Geoffrey is holding 33,604 shares at $35,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.32 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 111.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.