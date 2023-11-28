Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.63 in relation to its previous close of 19.20. However, the company has experienced a -6.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-27 that Software stock Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is in the midst of a dip on the charts, following its Nov. 21 two-year high of $21.85.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is above average at 294.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is $15.66, which is -$3.42 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLTR on November 28, 2023 was 59.01M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR’s stock has seen a -6.88% decrease for the week, with a 24.79% rise in the past month and a 30.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for Palantir Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for PLTR’s stock, with a 41.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 12.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +26.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.70. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 197.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Sankar Shyam, who sale 321,167 shares at the price of $19.76 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sankar Shyam now owns 827,786 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $6,345,457 using the latest closing price.

Glazer David A., the of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 205,400 shares at $19.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Glazer David A. is holding 4,344 shares at $4,052,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.