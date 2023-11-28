Organon & Co. (OGN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is 5.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OGN is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Organon & Co. (OGN) is $19.88, which is $8.45 above the current market price. The public float for OGN is 255.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. On November 28, 2023, OGN’s average trading volume was 4.57M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has jumped by 0.62 compared to previous close of 11.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-21 that It has been over two years since Organon spun off from Merck. Lack of growth and deteriorating financials haven’t given investors much of a reason to be bullish thus far.

OGN’s Market Performance

Organon & Co. (OGN) has seen a 1.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.34% decline in the past month and a -48.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for OGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.32% for OGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OGN Trading at -24.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -23.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGN rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Organon & Co. saw -59.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

+63.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organon & Co. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 21.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Organon & Co. (OGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.