Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has gone up by 12.24% for the week, with a 29.11% rise in the past month and a -21.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.74% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.69% for OPEN’s stock, with a 5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPEN is 2.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is $2.29, which is -$0.46 below the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 540.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.56% of that float. On November 28, 2023, OPEN’s average trading volume was 16.71M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.36 in relation to its previous close of 2.61. However, the company has experienced a 12.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-27 that Penny stocks, or “stocks under $5,” tend to occupy volatile territory with occasional meteoric runs. While savvy short-term traders eagerly scan for these explosive upside trades, penny stocks remain extremely high-risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $2.80 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +32.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 137.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 70,201 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Nov 15. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 19,009,219 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $172,919 using the latest closing price.

Schaub Sydney, the Chief Legal Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 20,078 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Schaub Sydney is holding 1,280,373 shares at $41,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.