Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Showcases 2.34% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, OKE stock has gone up by 0.87%, with a monthly gain of 1.34% and a quarterly surge of 2.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Oneok Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is above average at 12.34x. The 36-month beta value for OKE is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OKE is $74.02, which is $6.81 above than the current price. The public float for OKE is 580.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume of OKE on November 28, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

OKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 67.32, but the company has seen a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that ONEOK is expected to see a 2% to 3% dividend increase in 2024, potentially yielding over 6%. Investing in ONEOK provides stability and diversification to a portfolio, reducing volatility. The recent acquisition of Magellan and integration efforts position ONEOK for promising growth prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $68 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKE Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.76. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw 2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 24,607 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 29. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 42,017 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $1,500,018 using the latest closing price.

DERKSEN BRIAN L, the Director of Oneok Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DERKSEN BRIAN L is holding 18,700 shares at $291,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 21.72, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.