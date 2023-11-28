Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has decreased by -0.61 when compared to last closing price of 8.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-17 that Nu stock is down 10% since the company’s earnings report, despite flawless execution.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) is 109.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NU is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) is $9.64, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 2.47B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On November 28, 2023, NU’s average trading volume was 28.30M shares.

NU’s Market Performance

NU’s stock has seen a 1.12% increase for the week, with a 2.13% rise in the past month and a 17.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for Nu Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.19% for NU’s stock, with a 22.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NU Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd saw 100.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 6.99, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.