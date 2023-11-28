Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) by analysts is $4.10, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for NMR is 3.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NMR was 6.68M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NMR) stock’s latest price update

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.73 in comparison to its previous close of 4.09, however, the company has experienced a -1.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s ability to meet its 2025 ROE goal is uncertain. But Nomura Holdings is a play on the expansion of Japan’s investor base in the future in tandem with an increase in financial literacy. A Hold rating for Nomura stock is fair, as I think that it is premature to turn bullish on the stock now.

NMR’s Market Performance

NMR’s stock has fallen by -1.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.99% and a quarterly rise of 7.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for NMR’s stock, with a 5.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMR Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR saw 9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR, valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 892.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.92. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 378.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.