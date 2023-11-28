NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is above average at 2.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) is $91.00, which is $87.95 above the current market price. The public float for NISN is 3.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NISN on November 28, 2023 was 39.75K shares.

NISN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) has increased by 13.84 when compared to last closing price of 2.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-05 that Penny stocks to watch under $1 The post 9 Hot Penny Stocks Under $0.99 To Watch Right Now appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

NISN’s Market Performance

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) has seen a 16.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.25% gain in the past month and a 10.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for NISN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.88% for NISN’s stock, with a -19.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NISN Trading at 24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NISN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +33.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NISN rose by +16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd saw -46.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NISN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.59 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd stands at +7.55. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.32 for asset returns.

Based on NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.02. Total debt to assets is 4.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.