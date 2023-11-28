Newmont Corp (NEM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Newmont Corp (NEM) has gone up by 5.03% for the week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month and a -2.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for NEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.79% for NEM’s stock, with a -9.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Newmont Corp (NEM) by analysts is $49.47, which is $11.29 above the current market price. The public float for NEM is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NEM was 13.47M shares.

NEM) stock’s latest price update

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.57relation to previous closing price of 37.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Newmont Corporation is the world’s largest gold producer and a substantial producer of copper. Following a soft Q3 report, gold prices closed last week above $2000 for the first time in several months, helping the fundamental case for gold equities. With a high yield, solid free cash flow, and an improved chart, I highlight key price levels to watch and upgrade my intrinsic value of NEM heading into 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEM stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for NEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEM in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $45 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEM Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.74. In addition, Newmont Corp saw -19.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Palmer Thomas Ronald, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $37.60 back on Nov 01. After this action, Palmer Thomas Ronald now owns 234,039 shares of Newmont Corp, valued at $413,600 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Robert D, the EVP & COO of Newmont Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $37.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Atkinson Robert D is holding 65,251 shares at $206,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corp stands at -3.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.71. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Newmont Corp (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 16.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Newmont Corp (NEM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.