New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has increased by 4.01 compared to its previous closing price of 74.86. However, the company has seen a 9.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that China is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the MSCI EM Index. Chinese stocks rallied after the November 2022 Xi-Biden G-20 Summit as investor sentiment grew optimistic. Ready your portfolio for this week’s Biden-Xi APEC summit. Chinese stocks can be more volatile but often have high return potential. Since September, our Quant recommendation of PDD is up 11% vs. a flat S&P 500.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) is 47.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) is $79.31, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 165.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On November 28, 2023, EDU’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU’s stock has seen a 9.12% increase for the week, with a 20.73% rise in the past month and a 41.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.20% for EDU’s stock, with a 59.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at 22.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.41. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 123.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.