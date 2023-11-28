Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) has seen a -8.48% decrease in the past week, with a -18.65% drop in the past month, and a -54.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.31% for MVLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.25% for MVLA’s stock, with a -77.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MVLA is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MVLA is $2.63, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for MVLA is 28.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume for MVLA on November 28, 2023 was 163.82K shares.

MVLA) stock’s latest price update

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) (“Movella”), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Movella’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Ben Lee, CEO and Steve Smith, CFO. Q&A with management will follow immediately after prepared remarks.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVLA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MVLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVLA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MVLA Trading at -27.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVLA fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4490. In addition, Movella Holdings Inc saw -96.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVLA starting from Lee Ben A, who purchase 33,993 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Lee Ben A now owns 1,172,010 shares of Movella Holdings Inc, valued at $27,354 using the latest closing price.

Lee Ben A, the President and CEO of Movella Holdings Inc, purchase 26,007 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Lee Ben A is holding 1,138,017 shares at $21,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVLA

The total capital return value is set at -2.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.07. Equity return is now at value -1.49, with -1.22 for asset returns.

Based on Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.