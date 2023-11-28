Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has decreased by -1.13 when compared to last closing price of 36.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that The year is nearly over, and there are few opportunities out there. With a VIX falling below 15% on the heels of the holiday season, it looks like Wall Street is getting ready to hibernate until there is some news to write home about next year.

Is It Worth Investing in Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is above average at 9.23x. The 36-month beta value for MOS is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOS is $40.85, which is $4.85 above than the current price. The public float for MOS is 324.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of MOS on November 28, 2023 was 3.76M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a 6.95% rise in the past month, and a -5.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for MOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for MOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $42 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOS Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.55. In addition, Mosaic Company saw -17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Mosaic Company (MOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.