Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG): A Technical Analysis

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) is $9.34, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 12.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MUFG on November 28, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has jumped by 2.11 compared to previous close of 8.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that MUFG (MUFG) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

MUFG’s Market Performance

MUFG’s stock has risen by 2.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.87% and a quarterly rise of 10.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for MUFG’s stock, with a 17.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MUFG Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +12.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 11.02, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 513.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.