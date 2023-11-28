Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) is above average at 17.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) is $88.99, which is $7.23 above the current market price. The public float for MCHP is 529.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCHP on November 28, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MCHP) stock’s latest price update

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 83.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-27 that CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the UBS Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:35 a.m. (Mountain Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by UBS, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

MCHP’s Market Performance

MCHP’s stock has fallen by -2.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.37% and a quarterly rise of 1.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Microchip Technology, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.40% for MCHP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCHP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MCHP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCHP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCHP Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCHP fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.04. In addition, Microchip Technology, Inc. saw 16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCHP starting from Bjornholt James Eric, who sale 2,324 shares at the price of $83.44 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bjornholt James Eric now owns 32,893 shares of Microchip Technology, Inc., valued at $193,915 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Karlton D, the Director of Microchip Technology, Inc., sale 500 shares at $82.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Johnson Karlton D is holding 2,159 shares at $41,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.88 for the present operating margin

+58.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microchip Technology, Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 38.52, with 15.38 for asset returns.

Based on Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP), the company’s capital structure generated 101.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.33. Total debt to assets is 40.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.