Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has plunged by -0.52 when compared to previous closing price of 19.39, but the company has seen a 0.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Manulife Financial is a Canadian Life Insurer and Asset Manager. MFC pays a 5.6% dividend with a payout ratio below 50%. Growth prospects are solid.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) is above average at 9.62x. The 36-month beta value for MFC is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MFC is $21.19, which is $1.9 above than the current price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on November 28, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stock saw an increase of 0.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.73% and a quarterly increase of 7.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.32% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.62. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp. stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.