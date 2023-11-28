Make Informed Decisions with Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) Stock Updates

The stock of Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) has gone up by 7.53% for the week, with a 12.72% rise in the past month and a 46.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.67% for GEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.71% for GEO’s stock, with a 27.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) by analysts is $14.50, which is $4.22 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 119.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.87% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.32M shares.

GEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has jumped by 3.94 compared to previous close of 9.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The US government is the largest “business” in the world. These 3 industries are benefiting dramatically from government policy.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEO Trading at 18.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +16.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Geo Group, Inc. saw -6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 12. After this action, KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL now owns 17,896 shares of Geo Group, Inc., valued at $36,013 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of Geo Group, Inc., sale 12,837 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Black James H. is holding 0 shares at $107,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geo Group, Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.98. Equity return is now at value 8.65, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Based on Geo Group, Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 177.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.02. Total debt to assets is 55.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.