Make Informed Decisions with American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stock Updates

In the past week, AMT stock has gone up by 1.75%, with a monthly gain of 14.94% and a quarterly surge of 12.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for American Tower Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.91% for AMT’s stock, with a 6.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) is above average at 131.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Tower Corp. (AMT) is $209.24, which is $8.03 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 463.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMT on November 28, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

AMT) stock’s latest price update

American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 199.32. However, the company has seen a 1.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that We explain why selling cash-covered puts and covered calls are relatively safe choices for earning a high income. We will discuss how to formulate a sustainable and repeatable options income strategy. In this monthly series, we present how to go about selecting the right kind of stocks for options income. We present two lists of 10 stocks with multiple scenarios: PUT options, CALL options, and deep-in-the-money CALL options.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $208 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMT Trading at 15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.66. In addition, American Tower Corp. saw -5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from REED JOANN A, who sale 4,856 shares at the price of $183.57 back on Nov 09. After this action, REED JOANN A now owns 60,795 shares of American Tower Corp., valued at $891,416 using the latest closing price.

HORMATS ROBERT D, the Director of American Tower Corp., sale 150 shares at $166.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that HORMATS ROBERT D is holding 6,943 shares at $24,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corp. stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corp. (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Tower Corp. (AMT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.