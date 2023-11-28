Macy’s Inc (M) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macy’s Inc (M) is $14.83, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for M is 271.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of M on November 28, 2023 was 12.19M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

M) stock’s latest price update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 14.87. However, the company has seen a 3.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that You can expect a vast array of Black Friday ads prominently placed throughout the course of today’s game.

M’s Market Performance

Macy’s Inc (M) has experienced a 3.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.95% rise in the past month, and a 22.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for M. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.12% for M stock, with a simple moving average of -2.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

M Trading at 26.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +27.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, Macy’s Inc saw -27.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Mitchell Adrian V, who sale 57,214 shares at the price of $14.63 back on Nov 24. After this action, Mitchell Adrian V now owns 78,386 shares of Macy’s Inc, valued at $837,172 using the latest closing price.

Griscom Paul, the SVP and Controller of Macy’s Inc, sale 1,212 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Griscom Paul is holding 14,727 shares at $14,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 17.96, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc (M), the company’s capital structure generated 154.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Macy’s Inc (M) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.