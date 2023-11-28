LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 93.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that This new hub by LyondellBasell (LYB) represents a big step forward in providing clients with faster access to the company’s products.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LYB is 258.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume for LYB on November 28, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stock saw an increase of -3.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.83% and a quarterly increase of -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for LYB’s stock, with a -0.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYB Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.62. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries NV saw 12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 15,934 shares at the price of $96.83 back on Nov 20. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 44,876 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV, valued at $1,542,834 using the latest closing price.

Kaplan Jeffrey A, the EVP and General Counsel of LyondellBasell Industries NV, sale 10,000 shares at $97.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Kaplan Jeffrey A is holding 49,876 shares at $975,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Equity return is now at value 18.01, with 6.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.