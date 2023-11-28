Lyft Inc (LYFT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.27. However, the company has seen a -3.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-11-27 that After 11 years at Lyft, Kristen Sverchek stepped into the president’s role earlier this year. In the latest Equity Talk, she frequently asks herself: “If I were a man, how would I handle this?

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYFT is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 31 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Lyft Inc (LYFT) is $11.94, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 331.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.37% of that float. On November 28, 2023, LYFT’s average trading volume was 12.75M shares.

LYFT’s Market Performance

The stock of Lyft Inc (LYFT) has seen a -3.12% decrease in the past week, with a 8.70% rise in the past month, and a -0.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for LYFT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $7 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Lyft Inc saw -6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Zimmer John Patrick, who sale 18,255 shares at the price of $10.33 back on Nov 20. After this action, Zimmer John Patrick now owns 1,416,322 shares of Lyft Inc, valued at $188,529 using the latest closing price.

Green Logan, the Director of Lyft Inc, sale 15,866 shares at $10.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Green Logan is holding 457,104 shares at $163,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -146.23, with -19.87 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lyft Inc (LYFT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.