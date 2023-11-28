LQR House Inc (LQR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, LQR stock has gone down by -45.99%, with a monthly decline of -73.90% and a quarterly plunge of -97.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.79% for LQR House Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.51% for LQR’s stock, with a -95.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LQR is $5.00, which is $4.97 above than the current price. LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LQR on November 28, 2023 was 14.59M shares.

LQR) stock’s latest price update

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.75 in relation to its previous close of 0.03. However, the company has experienced a -45.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

LQR Trading at -87.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.55%, as shares sank -73.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -45.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0788. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -99.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 753,064 shares at the price of $0.08 back on Nov 21. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,781,131 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $58,582 using the latest closing price.

Dollinger Sean, the Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc, purchase 86,400 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Dollinger Sean is holding 2,028,067 shares at $100,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, LQR House Inc (LQR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.