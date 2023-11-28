Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 199.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Most of the big-box retailers came up with an earnings or revenue beat or both. The robust results fueled a rally in retail ETFs.

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is above average at 15.40x. The 36-month beta value for LOW is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LOW is $226.50, which is $26.68 above than the current price. The public float for LOW is 576.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of LOW on November 28, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

LOW’s Market Performance

LOW’s stock has seen a -1.90% decrease for the week, with a 8.17% rise in the past month and a -10.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.00% for LOW’s stock, with a -4.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $215 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOW Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.71. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw 0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stands at +6.61. The total capital return value is set at 52.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.