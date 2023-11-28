Lilium N.V (LILM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.41 in comparison to its previous close of 0.88, however, the company has experienced a 4.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-27 that Air taxi firm Lilium has been granted EU approval to design and operate its electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles globally.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LILM is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lilium N.V (LILM) is $2.25, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 227.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On November 28, 2023, LILM’s average trading volume was 3.35M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stock saw an increase of 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.22% and a quarterly increase of -16.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.83% for Lilium N.V (LILM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.65% for LILM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at 19.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +49.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8301. In addition, Lilium N.V saw -20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The total capital return value is set at -93.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.86.

Based on Lilium N.V (LILM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.11. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lilium N.V (LILM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.