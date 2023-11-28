Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has gone up by 24.44% for the week, with a 45.54% rise in the past month and a 58.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.32% for LEXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.37% for LEXX’s stock, with a 12.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEXX is 0.84.

The public float for LEXX is 8.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On November 28, 2023, LEXX’s average trading volume was 99.73K shares.

LEXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has increased by 24.43 when compared to last closing price of 1.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Lexaria Bioscience Corp ( LEXX, Financial), a biotechnology company, has seen significant changes in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $9.062 million and a stock price of $1.12, the company has experienced a price change of -3.60% over the past week and a substantial gain of 55.21% over the past three months.

LEXX Trading at 41.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares surge +40.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX rose by +24.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4122. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp saw -33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2888.50 for the present operating margin

+23.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp stands at -2946.36. The total capital return value is set at -124.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.69. Equity return is now at value -101.53, with -95.89 for asset returns.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.11. Total debt to assets is 5.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.