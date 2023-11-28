Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has surged by 2.33 when compared to previous closing price of 5.58, but the company has seen a 7.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Kinross Gold Corporation’s 3Q23 results show increased production and revenue compared to the previous year. The company is on track to meet its 2023 production guidance and has a solid balance sheet. Kinross Gold has outperformed competitors, with a 25% increase in one year.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Right Now?

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) by analysts is $6.57, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of KGC was 12.05M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC’s stock has seen a 7.33% increase for the week, with a 9.39% rise in the past month and a 14.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for Kinross Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.77% for KGC’s stock, with a 18.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KGC Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw 39.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corp. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.